Biden administration greenlights $20 billion in arms sales to Israel

The Biden administration has approved over $20 billion in major arms sales to Israel, a move that includes new F-15 fighter jets and tens of thousands of tank and mortar shells. While most of these deals are long-term and won't be delivered for several years, Israeli officials view the announcement as a strategic message to Iran and Hezbollah amid ongoing tensions.

The most significant component of the package is an $18.8 billion deal for 50 F-15IA fighter jets and the upgrade of 25 existing F-15I jets in the Israeli Air Force, USA Today reported. Additional sales include 50,000 120mm mortar shells, 32,000 120mm tank shells, 30 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles, and military tactical vehicles.

A U.S. official acknowledged that while the deals were announced when ready, their timing could impact regional perceptions of U.S. support for Israel's long-term security.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant played a crucial role in advancing these deals, particularly during his recent visit to Washington. His ongoing communication with senior Biden administration officials, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, has focused on both immediate war needs and long-term force build-up.

"This helped him in pushing the U.S. to do things that were important for Israel," an Israeli official noted, referring to Gallant's broader engagement on issues beyond the Gaza conflict.

The White House stated that these sales "will support Israel's long-term security by resupplying stocks of critical munitions and investing in long-term upgrades in capability." For the administration, these deals also serve to counter Republican claims of insufficient support for Israel ahead of the presidential elections.

However, the move could intensify criticism from progressives who are calling for Vice President Harris to support an arms embargo on Israel. This balancing act highlights the complex political landscape surrounding U.S. military aid to Israel, especially in the context of the ongoing conflict in Gaza and broader regional tensions.