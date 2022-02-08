Biden administration set to fund distribution of crack pipes to the minority community

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Biden administration is set to fund the distribution of crack pipes to the minority community through a $30 million grant program.

President Biden’s Department of Health & Human Services wants to implement a grant program that will fund programs providing crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia to drug addicts.

“Applicants for the grants are prioritized if they treat a majority of ‘underserved communities,’ including African Americans and ‘LGBTQ+ persons,’ as established under President Joe Biden’s executive order on ‘advancing racial equity,’” The Washington Free Beacon reported.

A spokesperson for the HHS told the publication that the kits will include crack pipes for users to smoke crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and “any illicit substance.”

Following the report’s publication, Sarah Lovenheim, an assistant secretary for public affairs at the HHS denied the report after it was blown up by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.

“Blatant misinformation. The Harm Reduction grant is designed to help folks struggling with substance use stay healthy and safe, prevent overdose death. The grants must stick to federal, state, local laws or regs,” said Lovenheim.

The writer of the story, Patrick Hauf, fired back to say that he has not received any response from the HHS to explain how his story is misinformation.

“The HHS confirmed to me last week that the ‘smoking kits’ they fund are used to smoke crack, meth, and ‘any illicit substance.’ This ‘misinformation’ push today is complete nonsense,” he wrote.

The publication highlighted some locations that are attempting to address drug addiction by distributing drug paraphernalia like the crack pipe smoking kits later reversed that decision, including Louisville, Kentucky, and the state of Maryland.

The move drew massive public backlash from African American community leaders.

“We were very clear that crack pipes is where we draw the line.”



A public health initiative causing backlash in Anne Arundel Co.



The Caucus of African American Leaders tells me several hundred crack pipes were handed out by public health workers.



Story at 4pm @FOXBaltimore pic.twitter.com/qfxzEmrhsn — Amy Simpson (@AmySimpsonTV) April 9, 2021

“If we look at more of a preventive campaign as opposed to an enabling campaign, I think it will offer an opportunity to have safer communities with fewer people who are dependable on these substances,” said Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of the Maryland Fraternal Order of Police.

As detailed by the publication, the funding for the crack pipe kits is being provided through Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which also qualifies other drug paraphernalia for funding, including syringes and fentanyl strips. Additionally, the program pays for vaccinations, disease screenings, and condoms.

“During his long run in the U.S. Senate, Biden helped create the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1986, which provided sentences 100 times greater for people possessing crack when compared to the same amount of powder cocaine. The policy was widely criticized as having a disproportionate impact on minority communities, and the Biden administration now backs a bill undoing the disparities,” The Washington Examiner wrote.

“News of the pipe program came the same day that the Justice Department signaled that it might be willing to allow safe injection sites for people to use heroin and other drugs. The first officially authorized safe injection sites opened in New York City in November,” Fox 5 New York reported.