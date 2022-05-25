Biden's approval rating plummets to lowest level of his presidency

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Democrat President Joe Biden’s approval rating is plummeting to record lows, falling this week to 36%, the lowest level of his presidency.

A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll published on Tuesday found that 59% of Americans disapprove of the president's job performance, with his overall approval falling six percentage points from 42% last week.

Biden’s approval rating has been abysmal since August, with his approval rating within his own party falling from 76% to 72% the prior week, with only 10% of Republicans approving of his job in office.

“The Reuters/Ipsos poll is conducted online in English throughout the United States. The latest poll gathered responses from a total of 1,005 adults, including 456 Democrats and 358 Republicans. It has a credibility interval - a measure of precision - of four percentage points,” Reuters reported.

The Democrat has been plagued by his handling of the country, which has bounced from crisis to crisis – much of which remains unresolved.

From the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the southern border illegal immigration crisis, and now rising inflation with consumer prices across the country skyrocketing – Biden and his administration have consistently failed to produce compelling resolutions to each and every crisis, which continue to worsen.

Biden, who is currently facing a crisis relating to the shortage of baby formula, was mocked for falsely claiming that his administration procured “70,000 tons,” instead of 70,000 pounds of the basic necessity.

The president also found himself in hot water with his most recent bumble, insinuating that the United States intends to intervene militarily in the event that China invades Taiwan, throwing decades of “strategic ambiguity” out of the window.

Speaking at a news conference in Tokyo early Monday, Biden fielded questions from the press gallery, and said “yes,” when a journalist asked if he was willing to involve America’s military to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, the Washington Post reported.