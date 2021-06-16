Biden’s approval rating slips under 50% for first time since inauguration

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped to below 50 per cent for the first time since his inauguration in late January.

A Wednesday poll from Monmouth University found that Biden’s approval rating dropped by six points to 48 per cent in the month of May, while his disapproval rating went up by two points to 43 per cent. The figures are a stark contrast to his 54 per cent approval rating in April.

Even as his honeymoon phase fades away, some of Biden’s spending policies remain popular, with the American Rescue Plan maintaining a 60 per cent approval rating. The American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan maintained 68 per cent and 61 per cent approval ratings, respectively.

Biden’s polls trend lower than average in comparison to other presidents at the first stage of their term. According to ABC News, the average approval ratings for the past 14 U.S. presidents polled around 66 per cent. Only former President Donald Trump and Gerald Ford polled lower.

Biden’s poor showing can be attributed to his inability to mitigate the ongoing immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border, his inability to fend off cyberattacks originating in Russia, and his weak stance on China.