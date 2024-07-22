Biden bows out: emotional reactions sweep Democratic party

Social Media

When President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, it sent shockwaves through the Democratic Party, eliciting emotional responses from prominent political figures, commentators and supporters.

CNN's Van Jones, visibly upset by the news, delivered a heartfelt reaction on air, likening the situation to the difficult decision of taking car keys away from an aging relative. "This is somebody that you love. This is somebody that you care about," Jones said, his voice trembling with emotion. The former Obama adviser expressed frustration with recent media coverage that he felt had portrayed Biden as "some problem for the party."

Van Jones cried when he found out Biden was dropping out of the race. He could win an Oscar for this performance. pic.twitter.com/p7m5Qk8oWc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 22, 2024

Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, co-chair of the Biden-Harris campaign, struggled to maintain composure during a CBS appearance. "He is the greatest Delawarean in our history," Coons declared, pausing to collect himself before praising Biden's commitment to bipartisanship and decency.

Senator Chris Coons cried his eyes out at the news of Biden dropping out of the race. How embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/a7lC5cieYr — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 22, 2024

The impact of Biden's decision was felt across various news networks. Jen Psaki, a former press secretary in the Biden White House and current MSNBC anchor, appeared taken aback as she broke the news on her show, describing Biden as "a remarkable person, a remarkable president."

The commentators and politicians weren't alone in their emotional responses. On TikTok, some Biden supporters lost their minds — with one slapping himself in the face repeatedly to express his sadness and anger.

Tiktoker has complete meltdown because Biden dropped out pic.twitter.com/JRqMAYV2Ob — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 22, 2024

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/WqJdZ8X2Cu — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 22, 2024

The announcement has left many Democratic allies and supporters grappling with a mix of emotions, from sadness to gratitude for Biden's years of service. As the party begins to process this seismic shift in the political landscape, questions about the future of the Democratic ticket for 2024 loom large.