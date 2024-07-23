Biden cancels multiple trips following exit from presidential race

In the wake of Biden's withdrawal, Harris has reportedly secured support from more than half the delegates required to win the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.

An Associated Press survey released Monday indicated Harris had garnered 1,152 delegates, with 1,976 needed to secure the nomination. Sources close to the campaign suggest Harris aims to secure a majority of the nearly 3,900 convention delegates by Wednesday.