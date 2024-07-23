Biden cancels multiple trips following exit from presidential race
Vice President Kamala Harris is gaining momentum in the process to secure the Democratic Party's nomination.
President Joe Biden has canceled nearly a dozen planned trips across the United States following his announcement to end his presidential campaign, according to a White House source. The canceled visits included stops in California, Colorado, and Texas, encompassing both official White House events and campaign appearances.
The 81-year-old president, who is recovering from COVID-19, made the unexpected decision to withdraw from the race on Sunday, simultaneously endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency. Despite extending his stay at his Delaware home, Biden expressed his commitment to supporting Harris's campaign in a recent call, reports the Daily Wire.
"I'm not going anywhere, I'm gonna be campaign with her, with Kamala," Biden stated. "I'm going to be working like hell, both as a sitting president getting legislation passed, as well as campaigning. And you know, we still need to save this democracy."
In the wake of Biden's withdrawal, Harris has reportedly secured support from more than half the delegates required to win the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.
An Associated Press survey released Monday indicated Harris had garnered 1,152 delegates, with 1,976 needed to secure the nomination. Sources close to the campaign suggest Harris aims to secure a majority of the nearly 3,900 convention delegates by Wednesday.
The president's exit from the race comes after facing criticism over his performance in last month's debate against former President Donald Trump, which led to unfavorable poll numbers. Some Republicans have called for Biden's immediate resignation, citing concerns over his cognitive abilities.
