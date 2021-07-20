The Biden admin says the quiet part out loud — the government decides what is a problematic idea

Former censor turned whistleblower Ryan Hartwig joined Ezra Levant to discuss his new book Behind the Mask of Facebook: A Whistleblower's Shocking Story of Big Tech Bias and Censorship, as well as social media's cooperation with the American federal government on censorship and countering 'misinformation.'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki now says the quiet part out loud: the Biden administration is now actively telling Facebook and other social media companies what they should and shouldn't censor. "That can be used in Trump's brand new lawsuit," said Hartwig. "Because his lawsuit argues that Facebook is receiving instructions from the White House, and that's much more clear now."

