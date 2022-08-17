Biden climate adviser sanctioned by National Academy of Sciences over ethical violations

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

A top Biden climate adviser, Jane Lubchenco, has been massively sanctioned by the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) for ethical violations.

The National Academy of Sciences is the United States’ most prestigious scientific body, established by president Abraham Lincoln in 1863. It is charged with providing independent, objective advice to the nation on matters related to science and technology, according to its mission statement.

According to Axios, Lubchenco, who serves as a key climate aid to the Biden White House, has been banned from any involvement in NAS publications and activities for five years.

Lubchenco, who serves as the deputy director for climate and environment at the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy, was sanctioned on August 8 by the organization for violating its code of conduct. She previously served under the Obama administration as the lead for its National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The NAS cited a paper Lubchenco edited in its peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, in 2020, noting that the paper did not use the most recently available data, and that Lubchenco failed to disclose that she had a personal relationship with one of the researchers.

Her actions were in violation of the journal’s editorial policies and the NAS’ code of conduct.

As detailed by Axios, Section 3 of the NAS’ code of conduct states that all members “shall avoid those detrimental research practices that are clear violations of the fundamental tenets of research.”

NAS members shall avoid those detrimental research practices that are clear violations of the fundamental tenets of research. Members should be fair and objective peer reviewers, maintain confidentiality when requested, promptly move to correct the literature when errors in their own work are detected, include all deserving authors on publications, and give appropriate credit to prior work in citations.

“I accept these sanctions for my error in judgment in editing a paper authored by some of my research collaborators — an error for which I have publicly stated my regret,” Lubchenco said in a statement following her sanction.

Republican leaders expressed their doubts over Lubchenco’s appointment in February given her history, and questioned the integrity of the office she leads, as reported by the Daily Wire.

“We … encourage you to consider if Dr. Lubchenco should continue to be involved in developing a framework for the improvement of agency scientific integrity policies and practices when she has violated the very policies she is tasked with imposing on Federal agencies,” Republican ranking member of the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology Frank Lucas (R-OK), Environment Subcommittee ranking member Stephanie Bice (R-OK), and Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee ranking member Jay Obernolte (R-CA), wrote in their letter. “If the executive branch cannot or will not uphold the practices of scientific integrity, then Congress will have to assume a greater role in oversight of these matters.”