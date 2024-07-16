Biden describes 'cordial' call with Trump following assassination attempt
The president reflected on violence in politics and defended his candidacy amid growing party pressure.
President Joe Biden revealed details of his phone conversation with former President Donald Trump following Saturday's assassination attempt, describing the call as "very cordial" during an interview with NBC's Lester Holt on Monday evening.
Biden recounted expressing his concern for Trump's well-being and offering prayers from himself and First Lady Jill Biden. "I told him how concerned I was and wanted to make sure I knew how he was actually doing," Biden said. "He sounded good. He said he was fine, and he thanked me for calling," Fox News reports.
The interview covered a range of topics, including Biden's controversial re-election bid and the impact of the assassination attempt on the upcoming November election.
Biden addressed the growing calls from within the Democratic Party for him to abandon his campaign, which stem from concerns about his mental fitness and cognitive ability.
Reflecting on the attack, Biden emphasized his stance against political violence. "There's no place at all for violence in politics in America. None. Zero," he stated firmly.
When reminded of his recent comment about putting Trump "in the bull's-eye" during a call with Democrats, Biden quickly clarified that he meant focusing on Trump's issues and shortcomings. He expressed regret for the choice of words, acknowledging, "It was a mistake to use that language."
Biden refuses to accept Trump's offer for another debate before September and then attacks Lester Holt for asking the question pic.twitter.com/tgyA9eYfFD— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 16, 2024
Lester Holt: "You called your opponent an existential threat & said to put Trump in a bullseye"— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 15, 2024
Biden: "I didn't say crosshairs"
pic.twitter.com/9vLslAmFFF
The assassination attempt on Trump at a Pennsylvania rally has significantly altered the landscape of the 2024 presidential race, prompting discussions about security, political rhetoric, and the state of American democracy.
- By Ezra Levant
GET YOUR TRUMP SWAG HERE!
Show your solidarity with former President Trump and get your Trump swag at the Rebel News store!GET YOUR TRUMP SWAG HERE!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.