Biden gives money to Palestine, rockets fall on Israel | Joel Pollak on Gaza conflict

One of the major differences between the Trump and Biden administrations is their foreign policy direction in the Middle East. While shocking and surprising peace deals broke out between Israel and some of it's Muslim during the latter stages of the Trump administration, the Biden administration slipped funding for Palestine into the COVID stimulus bill.

Breitbart senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak joined Ezra Levant on yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss how this funding that went to Palestine helped lead to the current conflict between the Israeli's and Palestinians.

Explaining how the decisions made by the Biden administration helped lead to what we're seeing today, Joel told Ezra that:

The Biden administration announced hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. tax dollars for the Palestinians, in an apparent violation of the Taylor Force Act, which prevents American funds from being spent on the Palestinian Authority while it still subsidizes terrorism. The Biden administration wanted to reach out to the Palestinians, they want to entice them back to the negotiating table, so they offered them this money with no strings attached. No requirements to end supporting terror, to end incitement, to negotiate with Israel. Nothing. And that signalled to the Palestinians that they have the green light to be more aggressive with Israel and it also signalled that the Biden administration was not going to stand with Israel in a moment of need and we now see that happening.

