Biden-Harris admin proposes college prep access for illegal aliens

"The proposed changes would expand eligibility to include students without immigration status," the administration's proposal states.

Republican representatives have voiced strong opposition to the plan. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) criticized the proposal, stating, "The Biden administration's proposal would take college preparatory aid away from American citizens and give it to illegal aliens."

Banks advocated for his American Students First Act, which aims to prevent undocumented immigrants from accessing these taxpayer-funded programs.

Virginia Foxx (R-NC), Chairwoman of the House Education and Workforce Committee, also expressed concern. "There's a laundry list of problems facing students and postsecondary education today," she said.

"But what is the Biden administration focused on? Siphoning resources away from low-income American citizens by stretching college-prep programs thin to cover illegal immigrants."

This proposal comes amid a significant increase in border crossings, with reports indicating that over 10 million people have entered the country illegally during the current administration.

Public opinion surveys suggest growing support for reduced immigration and increased deportations, with immigration becoming a key issue for voters ahead of the November election.