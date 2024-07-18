Biden reportedly 'receptive' to ending campaign, paving way for Kamala Harris
Biden faces mounting pressure from Democrats who are urging him to drop out of the race.
President Joe Biden is reportedly becoming more open to the idea of ending his re-election campaign, potentially clearing the path for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic Party's nominee, according to multiple sources within the party who spoke to CNN.
A top Democratic adviser told CNN that private conversations with Capitol Hill are ongoing, and Biden's stance appears to be softening. "He's being receptive. Not as defiant as he is publicly," the adviser said, adding that Biden's rhetoric has shifted from dismissing Harris's chances to questioning her electability, the Daily Wire reports.
The news comes amid increasing pressure from prominent Democrats. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reportedly urged Biden in a private meeting to end his campaign. Meanwhile, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) publicly called for Biden to step aside, citing concerns about the president's ability to defeat Donald Trump in November.
"A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy," Schiff stated, emphasizing the high stakes of the upcoming election. He urged Biden to "pass the torch" to secure his legacy and allow another Democrat the opportunity to face Trump.
In a recent interview, Biden indicated he would consider stepping down if diagnosed with a medical condition, further fueling speculation about his political future.
“If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem,” Biden said in the interview.
He said that he “made a serious mistake in the whole debate,” but then appeared to lose track of his thoughts.
“I said I was going to be a transitional candidate, and I thought I would be able to move on from this and pass it on to somebody else,” he added. “But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided. And quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings is a little bit of wisdom.”
- By Ezra Levant
