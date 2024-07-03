Biden's mental lapses: insiders report '15 to 20 occasions' of mental lapses

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Joe Biden's mental acuity has come under renewed scrutiny following reports of multiple instances of alleged cognitive decline over the past year. Legendary journalist Carl Bernstein, speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, revealed that sources close to the president have observed up to 20 occasions of concerning behavior, suggesting that Biden's recent debate performance was not an isolated incident.

Bernstein, known for his role in breaking the Watergate scandal, said his sources include individuals who have been staunch supporters of Biden. "These are people, several of them who are very close to President Biden, who loved him, have supported him, and among them are some people who would raise a lot of money for him," he explained, the New York Post reported.

According to Bernstein, these insiders insist the president's debate performance was part of a pattern. "They are adamant that what we saw the other night, the Joe Biden we saw, is not a one-off," he stated, adding that the concerns extend to "15, 20 occasions in the last year and a half."

The journalist highlighted that awareness of these incidents is widespread within Biden's circle, including some reporters who have witnessed such moments firsthand. Bernstein noted a stark contrast between Biden's recent White House address on the Supreme Court's immunity ruling and the concerns raised by his sources.

"Yet these people who have supported him, loved him, campaigned for him, see him often say that in the last six months particularly, there has been a marked incidence of cognitive decline and physical infirmity," Bernstein reported.

He also recounted a specific incident from a fundraiser at the Four Seasons restaurant in New York, where Biden allegedly became "very stiff, almost like rigor mortis," necessitating the use of a chair to complete the event.

Bernstein claimed these concerns have been brought to the attention of Biden's inner circle, including former White House chief of staff Ron Klain, but have been met with resistance. The situation has reportedly led to frustration among some supporters who feel their warnings are being ignored.