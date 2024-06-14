Biden's wandering at G7 Summit sparks concerns and mockery

AP Photo/Luca Bruno

President Joe Biden faced ridicule on the global stage Thursday afternoon during a meeting with world leaders at the G7 summit in Savelletri, Italy. The incident occurred when the 81-year-old president appeared to wander away from the group as they were posing for pictures following a parachuting presentation.

The incident at the G7 summit has reignited the debate surrounding President Biden's mental acuity and his ability to effectively lead the nation and engage with foreign leaders.

Attendees at the event included a host of prominent figures, such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among others. As Biden began to drift away from the gathering, Prime Minister Meloni swiftly intervened, gently touching his arm and guiding him back towards the other leaders.

WHAT IS BIDEN DOING? pic.twitter.com/iY33K2srII — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024

The embarrassing video clip quickly spread online, fueling ongoing concerns about Biden's fitness for office. Throughout his presidency, he has been captured on camera falling on stairs, stages, and even off his bicycle. Moreover, the president frequently struggles to remember names, locations, and other details, often relying on notecards during public events.

Robert Greenway, a national security expert, questioned whether someone in Biden's condition could be trusted with significant responsibilities, asking, "If not, why let him manage international affairs, perform the duties of commander in chief, lead the free world, deter aggressors, or safeguard our economy?"

Radio host Dana Loesch suggested that the other world leaders were well aware of Biden's apparent decline, noting that Meloni discreetly moved to shepherd him back to the group while the others positioned themselves behind him to prevent further wandering. Loesch criticized Democrats for their "obsession with power" and refusal to acknowledge the president's difficulties, arguing that it makes the United States appear weak on the international stage.