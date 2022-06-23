Biden slams Supreme Court ruling upholding Second Amendment rights
The Supreme Court overturned New York’s restrictions on concealed carry firearms, in a landmark ruling that upheld the Second Amendment as a public right to bear arms.
U.S. President Joe Biden does not approve of the Supreme Court’s ruling upholding the Second Amendment.
As reported by Rebel News earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court overturned New York’s restrictions on concealed carry firearms in a landmark ruling that upheld the Second Amendment as a public right to bear arms.
As detailed in the report, the court ruled 6-3 in favour of gun rights, the first expansion of gun rights in more than a decade.
The rule came as a massive disappointment to Democrats who have been chomping at the bit to cut access to guns, and who have used two recent high-profile mass shootings as a platform upon which to rally support for the banning of so-called “assault weapons.”
In a statement following the ruling, President Biden said he was “deeply disappointed” in the decision.
“I am deeply disappointed by the Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen,” he said. “Since 1911, the State of New York has required individuals who would like to carry a concealed weapon in public to show a need to do so for the purpose of self-defence and to acquire a licence.”
“More than a century later, the United States Supreme Court has chosen to strike down New York’s long-established authority to protect its citizens. This ruling contradicts both common sense and the Constitution, and should deeply trouble us all,” he added.
“In the wake of the horrific attacks in Buffalo and Uvalde, as well as the daily acts of gun violence that do not make national headlines, we must do more as a society — not less — to protect our fellow Americans,” said Biden, citing two recent high-profile cases.
“I remain committed to doing everything in my power to reduce gun violence and make our communities safer,” he continued. “I have already taken more executive actions to reduce gun violence than any other president during their first year in office, and I will continue to do all that I can to protect Americans from gun violence.”
“I urge states to continue to enact and enforce commonsense laws to make their citizens and communities safer from gun violence,” said Biden. “As the late Justice Scalia recognized, the Second Amendment is not absolute. For centuries, states have regulated who may purchase or possess weapons, the types of weapons they may use, and the places they may carry those weapons. And the courts have upheld these regulations.”
“I call on Americans across the country to make their voices heard on gun safety. Lives are on the line,” he warned.
His remarks were reverberated throughout social media as numerous liberal pundits political commentators are now calling upon their hundreds of thousands of followers to protest the Supreme Court. Not only over this ruling, but also the impending repeal of Roe v. Wade, which is expected to be announced soon.
