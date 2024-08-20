Biden touts border security at DNC, drawing criticism

AP Photo / Evan Vucci

By Ezra Levant Tamara Lich Trial Tamara Lich has been charged with mischief, obstructing police and counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation. Rebel News is on the ground in Ottawa covering every minute of Tamara's trial. Stop Classroom Grooming! E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In a late-night address to the Democratic National Convention (DNC), President Joe Biden made controversial statements regarding the ongoing crisis at the southern border, attributing blame to former President Donald Trump and Republicans while asserting improved border security under his administration.

Biden claimed that his executive actions have led to a more secure border compared to the Trump era, citing a recent drop in border encounters. "Border encounters have dropped over 50%. In fact, there are fewer border crossings today than when Donald Trump left office," Biden stated, the Daily Wire reported.

However, these claims have been met with skepticism from various quarters. Critics argue that the total number of encounters under the Biden-Harris administration is expected to reach 10 million by the end of this fiscal year, with border apprehensions hitting an all-time high of around 2 million per year.

The president's assertions also fail to account for "gotaways" – illegal immigrants seen crossing the border but never apprehended – estimated at 1.7 million last year alone. This figure surpasses the total number of "gotaways" recorded in the entire decade from 2010 to 2020.

Biden's statement that "Trump killed the strongest bipartisan border deal in the history of the United States" has been contested by Republicans. They argue that the Democrat-led 'border bill' would codify Biden's 'open border' policies, expanding work authorizations for illegal immigrants and maintaining controversial practices like "catch and release."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has claimed credit for the recent improvement at the border through Operation Lone Star, launched in response to what he perceives as Biden's refusal to enforce immigration law. Notably, Biden is currently engaged in a legal battle with Abbott over border security measures.

The president of the Arizona Sheriff's Association, Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, attributed the recent drop in border numbers more to Mexico's efforts than to Biden's executive orders. "The idea that those executive orders are issued and then, within a matter of weeks, the numbers are down without any intervention from the country of Mexico, is highly implausible and improbable," Rhodes stated, according to the Daily Wire.

Republicans have proposed alternative measures, such as H.R.2, the Secure the Border Act, which would increase the number of U.S. Border Patrol agents, reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy, and resume construction of the physical border wall.