Biden transgender health official wants to 'empower' children to go on puberty blockers

Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine has announced that the administration seeks to “empower” kids to get puberty blockers and sex change surgery.

The transgender Biden official, who works for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, made the remarks in an appearance on MSNBC to detail the administration’s guidelines aimed at enabling children and teenagers to seek “trans-affirming care.”

“We really want to base our treatment and to affirm and to support and empower these youth — not to limit their participation in activities in sports and even limit their ability to get gender affirmation treatment in their state,” said Levine.

Biden Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine: We need to “empower” kids to go on puberty blockers and get sex reassignment surgery. pic.twitter.com/CRPRaFYtzK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2022

Levine made the remarks following a federal judge's decision to block Biden’s directives on allowing transgender workers and students to use bathrooms and join sports teams that align with their gender identity.

The ruling from Judge Charles Atchley Jr. of the Eastern District of Tennessee on Friday followed a push by 20 Republican attorneys general who brought about a lawsuit in 2021 against the Biden administration, whose states stood to lose a significant amount of federal funding due to the Biden directives, which conflict with state laws.

The judge agreed with the lawsuit, writing that states “cannot continue regulating pursuant to their state laws while simultaneously complying with Defendants' guidance," Reuters reported.

Earlier this April, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that sex-reassignment surgery and puberty blockers for kids are “best practice” and warned that states opposed to the Biden directives would be held accountable.

Jen Psaki literally breaks down in tears over state laws that ban children from undergoing sex changes.

pic.twitter.com/JMzejTbW3o — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 20, 2022

Since taking office, U.S. President Joe Biden has continuously pushed for allowing children who identify as transgender to have their genders “affirmed,” stating in a video earlier this March directed to parents that “affirming your child’s identity is one of the most powerful things you can do to keep them safe.”