Biden warns of 'mini-revolution' if Roe v. Wade is repealed

President Joe Biden on Thursday warned of the potential for a “mini revolution” in November’s mid-term elections should the Supreme Court decide to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which made the right to have an abortion a constitutionally protected right.

Biden’s remarks come hours after a man travelled from California to Maryland with the intent on taking the life of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who has voiced his decision to repeal Roe v. Wade in a leaked draft of the Supreme Court opinion earlier this year.



Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show which aired on Thursday, Biden said that overturning the court precedent would be “ridiculous,” and motivate large numbers of Democrats to turn out to vote.

“I don’t think the country will stand for it,” Biden said. “If in fact the decision comes down the way it does, and these states impose the limitations they’re talking about, it’s going to cause a mini revolution and they’re going to vote these folks out of office.”

Should Roe v. Wade be overturned, almost half the country, which are led by Republican legislatures, are poised to ban or restrict access to abortion in some way. For most states, the restrictions are expected to be limited to so-called heartbeat bills, which prohibit abortions after a dozen or so weeks, similar to laws in Europe and other developed nations.

For decades, Democrats have tried to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law, however, Republicans in the Senate have served as effective roadblocks, preventing the right to abortion to be permanently enshrined.

Speaking to Kimmel, Biden said he is currently looking at the options available to him if Roe v. Wade is overturned, and voiced the possibility that he would pass executive orders to do so. However, he did not provide any details on what those options could be.

