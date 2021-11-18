'Big tent' Conservative Party kicks out a Senator

Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole kicked out another caucus member this week, this time directing his ire at Senator Denise Batters after she called for a review of his role as party leader.

Batters is just the most recent victim of cancel culture from within the 'big tent' party.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News Alberta bureau chief Sheila Gunn Reid joined Ezra to talk about the direction of the Conservative Party under O'Toole.

Comparing O'Toole's decisions with the lack of fence-mending done by former leader Andrew Scheer that saw Maxime Bernier form the People's Party of Canada, Sheila told Ezra:

O'Toole, instead of learning something from [Scheer], he does the exact same thing. And to get back to Denise, she isn't even doing anything all that outrageous. The Conservatives keep telling us they're a party that listens to the grassroots, all she was trying to do was give the grassroots a voice from a safe place because she's in the Senate and she's not a sitting MP.

