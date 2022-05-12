Bill Gates pushes lab-grown 'human milk' and synthetic beef as pillars of a green future

Billionaire and former Jeffrey Epstein companion Bill Gates is moving full-throttle towards his utopian vision of a green new world. Not only has Mr. Gates invested heavily in and preached in favor of using synthetic beef as an antidote to climate change, Mr. Gates now has his sights set on promoting artificial or lab-grown 'human milk' for babies to consume.

Gates has focused his investments for this niche product in a company called 'BIOMILQ.' As reported by CNN, "By taking dairy farming out of the equation, BIOMILQ says its product could make feeding babies more environmentally sustainable. Producing one kilogram of packaged formula creates between seven and 11 kilograms of carbon dioxide, according to one estimate. BIOMILQ is still running studies into its own carbon footprint."

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show we examined the checkered past of Bill Gates and his relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and looked deeper into Gates' obsession with taking control of people's lives through "green initiatives."

