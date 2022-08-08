'It’s Orwellian how often ‘positivity’ is used to describe what’s not healthy,' Bill Maher slams 'fat positivity,'

HBO Max

Bill Maher took a swing at the fat positivity movement, slamming the glorification of obesity as a “positive” trait.

Marr made his inflammatory remarks about the celebration of fatness on his HBO talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” where he blasted scientific revisionism.

“There’s a disturbing trend going on in America these days, rewriting science to fit ideology or just to fit what you want reality to be,” he said. “We’ve gone from fat acceptance to fat celebration. That’s new. That is new. To view letting yourself go as a point of pride.”

“We used to at least try and be fit and healthy, and society praised those who succeeded,” Maher added, explaining “Now, the term ‘body positivity' is used to mean ‘I’m perfect the way I am because I’m me.’”

“It’s Orwellian how often ‘positivity’ is used to describe what’s not healthy,” he continued, warning that “‘Healthy at any weight’ is an unchallenged lie that people tell themselves so they can go on eating whatever they want.”

Maher took aim at the health implications of the fat-positivity movement to point out that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the obese more so than any other demographic.

“Poor diet is the leading cause of mortality in the United States,” Maher said. “Of course, we’re talking about heart disease and cancer and diabetes, but also as COVID has taught us, obesity is horrible for the immune system, which is why those numbers were off the charts during the pandemic.”

“At some point, acceptance becomes enabling, and if you’re in any way participating in this joyful celebration of gluttony that goes on now, you have blood on your hands, full stop,” he said.

Within his monologue, Maher took the opportunity to point out how formally fat celebrities like Adele have been attacked for getting fit and prioritizing their health needs.

“There’s a popular t-shirt that says, ‘I don’t owe no man a flat stomach.’ Okay, no one said you did. You do you. But you’re not a freedom fighter because you want to keep eating donuts,” Maher quipped.

Toward the end of his rant, Maher pointed out that half a century ago obesity was almost unheard of, even though keeping health and not being gluttonous was as much of a struggle back then as it is today.

“Everything’s a struggle; life’s a struggle,” he said. “But somehow, 50 years ago, this country looked entirely different. You don’t think it was a struggle for them? You think cake wasn’t delicious in 1969?”

“You can make believe you’re fighting some great social justice battle for a besieged minority. But what you’re really doing is enabling addicts,” he concluded.

