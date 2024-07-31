Biological male trans athlete takes home 1st place in female powerlifting competition

Audrey Yun has dominated female competitors yet again, this time during the British Columbia Powerlifting Association Summer Open meet, which took place in Port Coquitlam this past weekend.

Rebel News was onsite to capture the moment the male-born trans athlete took the podium to be crowned “best female” lifter in the 84kg+ category and to question Yun about the win afterward.

“It’s not surprising; actually, she has opened with lifts that are way more than the other women, and it’s obvious,” professional strongwoman competitor Maria Barwig told Rebel News after witnessing Yun lift as much as 80kg more than the next highest-lifting competitor on Saturday.

Barwig, an advocate for fairness in women’s sports, previously had the disadvantage of competing against Yun in a Strongwoman competition. Since then, the trans athlete received a 6-month suspension from competing in Strongwoman for the alleged harassment of female athletes.

“I advocated for the third category with Strongman Corp Canada, and I think that people need to start advocating for the very obvious third category that needs to be created for the BCPA,” said Barwig.

Despite Yun’s suspension, the B.C. Powerlifting Association, and the Canadian Powerlifting Union it operates under, have welcomed the trans-identifying athlete to continue triumphing in female competitions without offering a third and more fair category.