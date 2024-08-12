Biological men in women's sports are physically, mentally harming women

Buck Angel, a transgender man who transitioned over 30 years ago, has been vocal about the ongoing controversy at the Olympics involving athletes with XY chromosomes competing in female sports categories.

"Hi, my name is Buck Angel, and I'm a female who transitioned to live as a male. I did not change my sex. I'm still biologically female," he clarifies. Buck emphasizes the importance of honesty about one's biological sex, highlighting that while he lives as a man, he is still biologically female, a reality he doesn't shy away from.

Addressing the situation at the Olympics, Buck states, "The International Boxing Association disqualified Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting, the Taiwanese boxer, because they failed the chromosome test. They are XY chromosomes, which means they are biologically male."

He criticizes the International Olympic Committee's reliance on passports over biological tests, saying, "My passport says male, so I could actually fight in the male space. It's actually disingenuous."

Buck is particularly concerned about the integrity of women's sports. "It’s unfair that these athletes, who are biologically male, are competing against women. It’s hurting women, both physically and mentally. We have men’s and women’s divisions for a reason, and when you blur those lines, it’s not just unfair — it’s dangerous," he warns.

Yesterday, the International Boxing Association held a press conference addressing the concerns surrounding Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting.



𝘙𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘹𝘹 has created a supercut of relevant sections.



TIMESTAMPS:



He also expresses disappointment in the broader societal implications, noting, "It’s a slippery slope. Once you start letting biological males into female spaces, where does it end? Someone is going to get hurt, and it’s likely going to be a woman." Buck’s stance is rooted in his deep respect for women’s rights and spaces. He also stated that people who are invading women’s spaces for their own benefit can only be driven by misogyny.