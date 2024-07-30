Biologist cancelled from sex and gender event for asking gender-critical questions

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By David Menzies SUBMIT YOUR TIP! Are you a concerned parent? Or an unfairly disadvantaged athlete? If you'd like to let us know about a troubling situation or incident involving inappropriate behaviour by a "trans" man or woman, please click here to submit an anonymous tip. SUBMIT YOUR TIP!

Well-known evolutionary biologist Colin Wright was recently kicked out of a state-funded public discussion on sex and gender. Why? Because the scientist dared to ask gender-critical questions that contradict the pseudoscience that purports there to be more than two sexes.

This is the attendee at the @NIH sex and gender symposium who publicly accused me of being "unprofessional" for asking simple and specific questions about the biology of sex. 🤡🌎 https://t.co/GpIs1Vb53q pic.twitter.com/Z1rNCmwnUb — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) July 17, 2024

The sex and gender symposium Wright was removed from on July 17 was part of the "Exploring the Many Dimensions of Sex and Gender in the Genomics Era" event hosted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Human Genome Research Institute.

Wright, who is also the founding editor of Reality’s Last Stand and works with the Manhattan Institute, says he was shocked by being cancelled from the event for which he had pre-registered.

“They said that I had violated their code of conduct, which prohibits harassment and not engaging in a professional manner,” Wright told Rebel News during an interview.

In a statement to Rebel News, the NIH said it asked moderators to ensure “a professional environment that was safe, collaborative, and productive for all attendees” was maintained during the event’s open virtual Q&A.

The federally funded agency acknowledged that at least three attendees were removed from the event for allegedly “disrupting the event by repeatedly posting questions unrelated to the session topics.”

“This was in violation of the event’s code of conduct,” the NIH communications director stated.

In contrast, Wright maintains the NIH’s accusations regarding his conduct are false.

“I was abiding by all of those rules. I was always very professional and just asking very specific questions,” said Wright. “I just think this is a very clear violation of my First Amendment rights,” he added.

Wright says he is currently exploring his legal options for being cancelled from the state-funded public event.