Black voters in Chicago frustrated with Harris-Biden's immigration policies

In a segment aired Wednesday, black voters at a Chicago barbershop voiced their criticisms of the Democratic Party's approach to illegal immigration, arguing that current policies are detrimental to American citizens.

The discussion, featured on "Fox & Friends," highlighted growing concerns among some African American voters about the impact of immigration on their communities, the Daily Caller reports.

One participant, while receiving a haircut, stated, "All the immigrants came in and ... the stuff they have for the Americans, they're giving it to the immigrants that's coming in." He contrasted this with the previous administration's approach, saying, "Trump was trying to keep them out, so to speak, as much as he could. But Biden just like let the gate open."

Another voter emphasized the economic implications, particularly for black men. "It hurts black people more than anything," he said, explaining that jobs typically favored by black men, such as truck driving and manual labor, are at risk of being undercut by immigrants willing to work for lower wages.

The conversation also touched on broader issues affecting the black community. "Blacks are struggling more than any other demographic," one man pointed out, citing high incarceration rates, school dropout rates, and murder rates.

Some participants expressed disillusionment with the Democratic Party. A barber mentioned being raised to vote Democrat but questioned whether the party has improved life for Americans. Another voter criticized the Democrats' track record, stating, "Everything you're hearing from the Democrats are already things that they failed at over 30 years."

The segment reflects a complex political landscape as the 2024 election approaches. Despite criticisms, some voters indicated continued support for Democratic candidates, with one man saying he plans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris because she's a woman.