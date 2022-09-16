'Down the drain': Toronto mayoral candidate Blake Acton weighs in on decline of city under John Tory

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies was joined by Toronto mayoral candidate Blake Acton to discuss the decline of the city under Mayor Tory as well as Acton's perspective on what needs to be done for improvement.

As stated by Acton, "I mean, worrying about whether a cat should be on a leash, whether the name Dundas Street is offensive to some people or not. Ok, maybe Dundas Street, it was a bad name back in the day and it was offensive. Get over it. Let's go."

Acton went on to say, "Do we have to go through every street in Toronto to find out if it's offensive and spend, I think they've got it right now at $7 million dollars in order to change all the names and addresses...if Blake Acton is elected, there's going to be a real change in Toronto and I'm not afraid of challenges and I will not back down from councillors or anybody that does not want to make Toronto a safer, cleaner place for the majority of people."

