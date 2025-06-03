Bloc MPs question ‘balloting irregularities’ from election campaign

Bloc Québécois MPs are demanding parliamentary scrutiny of Elections Canada due to balloting irregularities like random poll closures. Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault apologized but hasn't explained why some voters were locked out, according to Blacklock’s.

“We are demanding transparency from Elections Canada,” Bloc MP Sébastien Lemire said in a statement. “It should be accountable to voters.”

MPs decried the irregularities after Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty defeated the Bloc incumbent in the northern Québec riding of Abitibi-Baie James-Nunavik-Eeyou by 2,197 votes amid a low turnout.

Other irregularities include a Quebec Superior Court challenge in Terrebonne where valid mail-in ballots were not processed, leading to a single-vote Liberal win.

MP Lemire asked how many polling stations didn't open, where, for how long, and how many citizens were blocked from voting, demanding the agency release this information.

Electoral Officer Perrault earlier confirmed unexplained poll closures in the riding and apologized to affected voters in Nunavik who were unable to vote.

The Québec-based party is questioning why Elections Canada has not disclosed findings of any investigation into these irregularities.

“Polling stations either opened partially or not at all,” said MP Lemire. “This is a serious barrier. It is nothing less than a denial of democracy to voters who faced closed doors of their polling stations.”

On the west coast, Elections Canada confirmed 822 mail-in ballots from 74 ridings were improperly disposed of in Coquitlam, B.C., on May 7, but stated the outcomes were unaffected.

The ballots were sent to agency headquarters after the legal deadline of April 28 and were therefore not legally counted under the Canada Elections Act. It claims the mistake was due to human error and non-compliance with written procedures.

The elections agency also acknowledged its ballot result database failed for hours on election night, April 28, and poll location website advisories were also affected. They have yet to provide an explanation.

“Elections Canada must tell us what solutions they intend to implement to prevent this from happening again,” said MP Lemire. “We demand answers to these unacceptable failures.”

There are no parliamentary committees devoted entirely to overseeing fair elections, according to Blacklock’s. Meanwhile, Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux expressed complete confidence in Elections Canada, yesterday, stating it should not be criticized.