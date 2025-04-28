Bloc Québécois calls Canada an ‘artificial country with very little meaning’

Federal party leaders widely condemned the Bloc Québécois over a statement by Leader Yves-François Blanchet, who called Canada an "artificial country".

Canada is an "artificial country with very little meaning," Blanchet told reporters April 25.

Meanwhile, pride in Canada has risen in recent months, reversing the downward trend of the past 30 years. The increase is attributed to Trump's trade war threats.

Even Quebecers' pride expressed a growing attachment to Canada, according to a poll by Angus Reid.

"It's meant as an observation of the fact that the different regions of this country have different issues pulled together, in order to serve, mainly Ontario," says Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet when asked about calling Canada an "artificial country."

#elxn2025 pic.twitter.com/NGmrzNsiVn — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) April 26, 2025

Liberal leader Mark Carney rejected Blanchet's comments over the weekend, stating that he is “proud to be Canadian,” and calling Canada a “kind, diverse, ambitious, humble country.”

Pierre Poilievre also chimed in, calling the statement "insulting and false" and said that as Prime Minister, he will always defend and strengthen Canada.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh mirrored those sentiments, calling Blanchet's comment “offensive.” He said that such attacks are not helpful when defending and improving the country.

“We got Donald Trump attacking us. We don’t need attacks from the inside like that.”

Blanchet stood by his earlier comment during a Saturday campaign stop in Val d'Or. “Canada is an artificial country. It is not meant as an insult,” he clarified.

“It’s meant as an observation of the fact that the different regions of these countries have different issues pulled together in order to serve mainly Ontario and [with] an intention from Ottawa to concentrate powers in Ottawa instead of respecting regions.”

Blanchet also mentioned Trudeau's 2015 comment about Canada being the first "post-national state."

He made clear that “Quebec is anything but [a] post-national nation,” calling it “a proud nation.”

It’s hard to believe Mr. Blanchet would describe Canada as “an artificial country with very little meaning.” Say what you want about our challenges, but don’t insult the country we all call home. pic.twitter.com/WHGg1E7Bvg — Tim Houston (@TimHoustonNS) April 26, 2025

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston called on Blanchet to either show more pride in being a Canadian elected official or resign.

“I find it difficult to find the words to adequately describe how insulting this statement is to all Canadians and to our great nation,” Houston penned to social media.

“What is it about Canada that you don’t like?” he asked. “You have been a politician since 2008, paid by Canadians, why haven’t you done your part to work towards improving this country we should all love so dearly?”

Houston earlier called for the immediate approval of Energy East, an inter-provincial pipeline cancelled in 2017. TC Energy abandoned the project after a difficult regulatory review in Quebec halted construction.

Canadians support removing interprovincial trade barriers and building coast-to-coast pipelines amidst US trade disputes and renewed debate over Quebec sovereignty.

Almost every Canadian (95%) wants freer trade between provinces, including 99% of Bloc voters, according to Angus Reid.

Nine in ten (91%) Canadians want less trade reliance on the U.S., and almost 80% want more oil and gas pipelines, including 74% of Quebecers.

#BREAKING: Y.F Blanchet says he strongly opposes ANY pipeline from Western Canada through Quebec to the the Atlantic...



Because it would sacrifice the prosperity and undermine the sovereignty of Quebec.



Quebec is ALWAYS Canada last! pic.twitter.com/Ygkk5Wa4Cw — govt.exe is corrupt (@govt_corrupt) February 6, 2025

Blanchet earlier conveyed fierce opposition to the transport of hydrocarbons from Western Canada into Quebec.

“It does not serve Quebec. It does not serve the environment. It does not serve the planet,” he said. Only 26% of residents hold that sentiment.

Tanker bans and regulatory hurdles have made it difficult for Canadian oil projects to develop, while provinces like Québec imported billions worth of foreign oil.

Premier Francois Legault acknowledged that pipeline politics “may change” due to the Trump tariff dispute.

If completed, Energy East would have transported 1.1 million barrels of crude oil daily, reducing reliance on foreign imports.