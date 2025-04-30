Bloc Québécois won't ‘overthrow gov’t anytime soon,’ says leader

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet urged federal counterparts to end partisanship and collaborate against U.S. trade disputes, stating that Quebecers and Canadians desire a stable Parliament.

“I do not see any other scenario than collaboration for at least a year,” Blanchet told reporters yesterday. The Bloc lost 11 seats to the Liberals, going from 33 at dissolution to 22 after Monday's election.

The Liberals won 169 seats nationwide, three short of a majority, requiring NDP or Bloc support to govern.

Without support from at least one opposition party, the minority Liberal government would be forced to dissolve Parliament, again.

Blanchet believes Parliament will focus on negotiating an end to the tariff war throughout 2025, stating it will take months, not years, to resolve.

“Some people said Québec could not face the United States alone,” he said. “You know what? Canada can’t face the United States alone. We will need Mexico, we will need Europe. I will resume speaking to ambassadors.”

Blanchet believes global capitals are viewing Canada as a warning and are preparing for a similar impact, reported Blacklock’s.

“We should not threaten to overthrow the government anytime soon,” he added.

Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon criticized Blanchet's campaign strategy, suggesting his federal ally validated Carney's potential collaboration with Quebec, which conflicted with the PQ's view.

Plamondon hopes the Bloc will refocus on its independence roots, the National Post learned. The separatist Party pulled their support for the Liberals last October 29 after failing to make gains on supply management and pensions.

With the PQ leading in polls and planning a referendum on Quebec independence if they form government in 2026, Blanchet intends to discuss the matter with the PQ leader in the coming days.

Blanchet recently described Canada as an "artificial country with very little meaning," sparking widespread criticism outside Quebec.

Despite extending the olive branch, Blanchet has frequently accused the Liberal Party of fearmongering about American annexation for electoral gain, stating the Liberals were underperforming for months.

“It was the threat from the White House and the very clever use of fear in the population by the Liberals who instigated it,” said Blanchet. “Each time they feared losing ground, suddenly the 51st state came back and there was all this information about ‘Canada’s sovereignty.’”

The Bloc refrained from casting further judgments, emphasizing the need for collaboration despite differences.

“How do you see a relationship in negotiations with the Liberal Party?” asked a reporter. “I will not answer that before I have spoken to both Mr. Carney and Mr. Poilievre,” replied Blanchet.

“How much more cooperative or combative do you expect the Commons to become?” asked a reporter. “I don’t feel like going there now,” replied Blanchet.

The separatist has since contacted other federal leaders to discuss next steps for a potential minority Parliament.

“Quebec wants stability,” Blanchet reiterated. “Federalist parties and our party, which is an independentist party, should be working together in this crisis.”

When questioned about preventing another NDP-Liberal alliance, he acknowledged there are no explicit rules against it but suggested its feasibility is uncertain given the narrow margins.

“The Liberals are not where they expected to be,” he added.