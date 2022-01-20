Boris Johnson drops mask mandate after political turmoil in England

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Lewis Brackpool joined Ezra to talk about the loosening of COVID restrictions in England.

Yesterday, Johnson told Parliament that on January 27, there will no longer be a mandate to wear masks in any setting, including schools.

Furthermore, providing a COVID passport for entry into venues will no longer be required.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.