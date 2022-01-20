Boris Johnson drops mask mandate after political turmoil in England
The U.K. Prime Minister appears to be dropping mask restrictions after the political fallout threatened to be too great.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Lewis Brackpool joined Ezra to talk about the loosening of COVID restrictions in England.
Yesterday, Johnson told Parliament that on January 27, there will no longer be a mandate to wear masks in any setting, including schools.
Furthermore, providing a COVID passport for entry into venues will no longer be required.
