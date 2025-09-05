Brampton man charged with 'careless' use of firearms in Muskoka

Gurkanwal Singh, 24, of Brampton, faces two careless firearm use charges after social media videos showed men recklessly firing weapons in Muskoka.

Bracebridge OPP made the arrest, seizing Singh’s firearms and license at the time, according to the Toronto Sun. The OPP stated, "Many of you have seen the videos on social media," regarding the "careless and unsafe use of firearms near Bracebridge."

Videos emerged last week showing men firing rifles from a snowmobile and ATV trail bridge near MacTier, Georgian Bay Township—a popular spot for outdoor enthusiasts.

Bracebridge OPP are investigating several men after recklessly discharging firearms and destroying a public bridge. Bracebridge residents near Mactier are furious about the destruction and garbage left behind.



A police source has analyzed the video and determined that at least… https://t.co/zyad4BrAoF pic.twitter.com/rxFCt4FpaY — Toronto Crime Watch (@CrimewatchTO) August 29, 2025

Residents reported thousands of shell casings and gunshot damage to a wooden bridge and a trail sign. The local snowmobile club, which built the bridge and nearby signs, have complained about reckless shooters in the area for the past two years.

“They think our laws don’t apply to them,” one club member told the Toronto Sun. The footage prompted pushback from local, provincial, and federal representatives.

Georgian Bay Township Mayor Peter Koetsier expressed concern about the careless discharge of firearms in populated areas, stating it creates "unacceptable risk." He urged the public to report unsafe behaviour to provincial police.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is "confident the OPP will catch these guys," and Conservative MP Scott Aitchison called the behaviour "unacceptable," prioritizing "public safety.

There are thousands of shell casings all around that bridge near MacTier pic.twitter.com/ZFbuPQH0jI — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) August 29, 2025

The OPP states that actions risking others or damaging property may lead to Criminal Code charges, including careless firearm use (Section 86), mischief/destruction of property (Section 430), and unauthorized possession/discharge of a firearm (Sections 91-95).

The Tower Road bridge, 4 km west of MacTier, is visible in satellite footage matching video evidence. Shots fired into the air from hunting firearms in the area could potentially reach Highway 400 and nearby properties.

Shooting at people or property could lead to murder or attempted murder charges.

“These laws exist to ensure public safety and responsible firearm ownership. Individuals found engaging in this behaviour may face criminal charges, firearm seizure, and potential imprisonment,” the OPP said.

The provincial police continue their investigation, gathering evidence and following leads. Anyone with information should call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.