Brandon Falls becomes Google Maps landmark following Biden bike fall
There’s an emerging trend on social media to visit the Delaware site where Joe Biden had his widely-lampooned accidental bike fall in June.
Dubbed “Brandon Falls,” the location was tagged as a landmark on Google Maps, allowing prospective visitors to go to the site and reenact Biden’s tragic mishap.
Although Biden was not physically injured by the fall, his reputation and ego took a severe bruising.
The location is named after the infamous “Let’s Go Brandon” chant, which was coined after a sports broadcaster claimed NASCAR fans who were chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” were described as praising the NASCAR driver, Brandon Brown.
The location remains fully accessible on Google Maps despite the platform’s best efforts to remove photos from listing. The “landmark,” which remains present on Google Maps, has received more than 300 reviews, with many people posting photographs of themselves falling from a bicycle at the site of Biden’s graceless fall at Ocean Drive in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
“Legend has it a really really old fragile and brainless man once fell off his bike at this exact location and after that it became an historic landmark. Love to see it,” wrote reviewer Tanner Gifford.
“Was planning on making the 400+ mile drive out to see Brandon Falls but the internet has made it a short trip. I hope to make it in the fall. Just make sure you can balance a budget before balancing a bike,” said treebender 1371.
“Great place, just beware of the invisible man in the area that shakes hands and pushes over bicyclists. The taco stand food is delicious, but may cause pants-crapping at inopportune times,” stated reviewer Luke Vossler.
“I have rarely seen such a fall. It truly captures all kinds of emotion such us face-palming, knee-slapping, and yes, absolute embarrassment for our country,” wrote reviewer Samir Shwayri.
BRANDON FALLS!!!🤣🤣🤣 GREAT WORK BY @OldRowViral & @OldRowOfficial!!! pic.twitter.com/2dB0mlb4v4— il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) July 18, 2022
