Brazilians take to the streets after claims of a stolen election

On Sunday Oct 30, Jair Messias Bolsonaro was marginally voted out of his Brazil presidency by far-left candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Lula), who campaigned on a promise to prioritize climate action.

Video clips went viral earlier this morning that show Brazilians coming out in mass to protest the election results.

HAPPENING NOW: Things are developing quickly in Brazil, and not in a good way after the election that was STOLEN from Bolsonaro.



The police are starting to join with the Bolsonarista truck drivers who are protesting the fraudulent results of the Brazilian election. pic.twitter.com/FFWV7EOuDu — VISH BURRA 🔫 (@VishBurra) November 1, 2022

It’s alleged that last night, protesters blocked access to Sao Paolo Airport.

BREAKING: Roads to São Paolo Airport now BLOCKED by pro-Bolsonaro protesters.https://t.co/WzQUYvuDwm — VISH BURRA 🔫 (@VishBurra) November 1, 2022

Shortly thereafter, it is alleged that Federal SWAT Police joined in solidarity with the pro-Bolsonaro protesters.

ALSO HAPPENING: Federal SWAT Police in Brazil are now JOINING with pro-Bolsonaro protesters.https://t.co/Lr0mFfWlJr — VISH BURRA 🔫 (@VishBurra) November 1, 2022

It is being alleged that WhatsApp, a company recently purchased by META, is censoring service in the country to prevent coordination of protesters and police.

YouTube is further censoring any allegations of election fraud in the country. It’s part of their community guidelines, after all.

With the alleged help of military police, protesters further mobilized to block other major routes with cranes and farm equipment.

MORE: Protesters using cranes and farm equipment to block a road that connects Western Brazil to the Amazonic region and the SE region (where metro centers such as Rio and São Paulo are). Sinop-MT is the heartland of Brazilian ag production. This means food can’t leave the region pic.twitter.com/vBNNyN4UpX — VISH BURRA 🔫 (@VishBurra) November 1, 2022

They used construction vehicles, namely dump trucks, to haul debris to block roadways and start fires.

ON THE GROUND: Pro-Bolsonaro protesters are using construction trucks to haul dirt and sand to block roads. pic.twitter.com/EZzSvHm0tp — VISH BURRA 🔫 (@VishBurra) November 1, 2022

Shortly after this viral thread was published and despite Twitter's election censorship policies apparently no longer being enforced, the initial tweet has since been locked and flagged as "misleading."

BREAKING: Twitter has now LOCKED the first tweet in this thread with a “Misleading” tag and have removed the ability to Retweet, Reply, and Like the Tweet.



The message in Portuguese states the election is “secure” because there’s a specific court that monitors it.



CC: @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/OZeMUCgrYs — VISH BURRA 🔫 (@VishBurra) November 1, 2022

The now former president, Bolsonaro, became more well-known on the global stage for his COVID response that went against the China-centric World Health Organizations status quo.

He ignored calls for economically devastating lockdowns, promoted early treatment options, and criticized indiscriminate mandates – from masking to vaccination.

Brazilians await address from Bolsonaro.