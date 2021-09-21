BREAKING: Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro to be sacked in afternoon press conference

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calls to sack Tyler Shandro, the United Conservative MLA for Calgary-Acadia, have finally been heeded by Premier Jason Kenney after 18 months of public demands for Shandro’s removal as the minister in charge of Alberta Health Services (AHS).

According to reporting by the Western Standard, two sources have told the online publication that Shandro will be replaced as health minister by Jason Copping, UCP MLA for Calgary-Varsity.

Global News is also reporting a cabinet shuffle will take place Tuesday afternoon.

“Premier Jason Kenney will announce the shuffle at 3:30 p.m. and will follow with a press conference with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update the COVID-19 situation in the province.”

During this July's Calgary Stampede, a Rebel News street team consisting of Adam Soos and Kian Simone took to Calgary with a digital billboard truck asking the premier to “Fire Shandro.” The truck displayed exclusive video footage of the arrest of Calgary pastor Tim Stephens in front of his children for breaking an Alberta Health Services court order that banned “illegal public gatherings,'' including non-COVID compliant church services. AHS regulations at the time required Stephens to force masks, attendance limits and social distancing on his congregation.

Staff at Shandro's office recently threatened to call the cops on Soos and Simone when they tried to drop off a petition signed by 130,000 Canadians opposing vaccine passports.

Sources tell Rebel News that calls for a leadership review of the premier himself are growing louder within caucus, over Kenney reneging on a promise that Alberta would be "open for good" after the "best summer ever" and that he would oppose vaccine passports as a violation of privacy rights.

Alberta announced a vaccine passport, or restriction program, for non-essential activities including restaurants and theatres on September 20.

