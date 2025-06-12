BREAKING: B.C. Conservative AGM scandal? Unpacking the 'Indo-packing' allegations

On May 28, bombshell allegations of delegate manipulation and possible leadership election fraud rocked the B.C. Conservative Party—accusations made by three of its former MLAs, who now sit as Independents.

MLAs Tara Armstrong, Jordan Kealy, and Dallas Brodie provided statements alleging that the party rigged its March 2025 AGM's voting outcome by paying $100,000 to bus in and waive fees and expenses for approximately one hundred South Asian attendees. The group was allegedly expected to vote for party leader John Rustad's endorsed board slate called "Team Rustad," and the current leadership at the time preferred changes to the party's constitution.

In a previous statement to Rebel News, the Conservatives did not flat-out deny the Indo-packing allegations, but they did fire back at the Independents, claiming they were "trying to distract British Columbians from the fact that they have now, on multiple occasions, saved the NDP from a snap election" and accusing them of caring "more about collecting taxpayer-funded paycheques and saving David Eby than they do about grassroots British Columbians."

But evidence I uncovered in part one of my investigation into the allegations tells a different story—one that suggests the independents may have raised legitimate concerns about whether B.C.'s opposition party is upholding democratic values or quietly rigging its own leadership process.

Today, I will walk you through leaked internal texts from sitting MLAs and staff, which reveal that even Conservative Party insiders felt the process was deeply compromised.

One MLA described watching a large group arrive, vote, and leave shortly after. Another said people won board seats without campaigning. A third called the event a "clown show."

Since the filming of this report, Independent MLAs Dallas Brodie and Tara Armstrong have announced the formation of a new provincial political party called OneBC.

This is part one of my investigation into what really happened behind the scenes at the March 2025 B.C. Conservative AGM.