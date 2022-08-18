BREAKING: Belinda Karahalios runs for Ward 3 Cambridge city council position
After coming up short in the latest provincial election and conceding her position as the MPP for Cambridge, the president of the New Blue Party of Ontario made the decision to run for her local council.
Belinda Karahalios has announced on Twitter that she will be running for Ward 3 of Cambridge’s city council!
Karahalios, who built the New Blue Party of Ontario alongside her husband Jim, was ejected from Premier Doug Ford’s caucus in June 2020 after voting against Bill 195. She served her constituents in Cambridge for four years, from 2018–2022.
She stated:
“I’m excited to announce that I am running for Ward 3 Cambridge City Councillor! I intend to defend taxpayers, advocate for the voices ignored by the political establishment, and to ensure Preston is a safe place to live, work and raise a family.”
I’m excited to announce that I am running for Ward 3 Cambridge City Councillor! I intend to defend taxpayers, advocate for the voices ignored by the political establishment, and to ensure Preston is a safe place to live, work and raise a family.#onpoli #Cbridge pic.twitter.com/Pgt25i6A1b— Belinda Karahalios (@BKarahalios) August 18, 2022
The decision comes merely two months after she lost her bid to retain her seat in the provincial legislature to Progressive Conservative Brian Riddell.
In a letter, Karahalios wrote that the main reason why she decided to run for this position is because she wishes to defend and advocate for the citizens who were ignored by the establishment, while voting with her conscience.
“I’m running for city council to continue to defend taxpayers, advocate for the voices of the ignored by the political establishment, and to vote with my conscience,” the letter reads. “My track record representing Cambridge residents includes fighting for lower taxes, against wasteful government spending, and ensuring integrity in our politics.”
- By Rebel News
PETITION: Stop Critical Race Theory
15,340 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.