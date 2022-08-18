BREAKING: Belinda Karahalios runs for Ward 3 Cambridge city council position

By Rebel News PETITION: Stop Critical Race Theory Critical Race Theory is a poisonous ideology seeping into Canadian culture, universities, businesses, our military, and our children's education system — it must be stopped! If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 15,340 signatures

Goal: 20,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Belinda Karahalios has announced on Twitter that she will be running for Ward 3 of Cambridge’s city council!

Karahalios, who built the New Blue Party of Ontario alongside her husband Jim, was ejected from Premier Doug Ford’s caucus in June 2020 after voting against Bill 195. She served her constituents in Cambridge for four years, from 2018–2022.

She stated:

“I’m excited to announce that I am running for Ward 3 Cambridge City Councillor! I intend to defend taxpayers, advocate for the voices ignored by the political establishment, and to ensure Preston is a safe place to live, work and raise a family.”

I’m excited to announce that I am running for Ward 3 Cambridge City Councillor! I intend to defend taxpayers, advocate for the voices ignored by the political establishment, and to ensure Preston is a safe place to live, work and raise a family.#onpoli #Cbridge pic.twitter.com/Pgt25i6A1b — Belinda Karahalios (@BKarahalios) August 18, 2022

The decision comes merely two months after she lost her bid to retain her seat in the provincial legislature to Progressive Conservative Brian Riddell.

In a letter, Karahalios wrote that the main reason why she decided to run for this position is because she wishes to defend and advocate for the citizens who were ignored by the establishment, while voting with her conscience.

“I’m running for city council to continue to defend taxpayers, advocate for the voices of the ignored by the political establishment, and to vote with my conscience,” the letter reads. “My track record representing Cambridge residents includes fighting for lower taxes, against wasteful government spending, and ensuring integrity in our politics.”