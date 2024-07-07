BREAKING: French socialist alliance blocks Le Pen win

E-transfer (Canada):

Exit polls show that Marine Le Pen's National Rally party is unlikely to defeat an alliance of left-wing parties in the second round of elections for France's legislative assembly held earlier today.

Earlier polls had indicated a potential right wing victory for Le Pen, however, left-wing votes strategically coalesced around the New Popular Front (NFP) in a last minute shift. Le Pen led an an explicitly anti-mass migration campaign and promised to cut aid to Ukraine.

According to Ipsos exit polling, the NFP, a coalition of socialists, communists, greens and the leftist France Unbowed party, is set to take between 172 and 192 of the chamber’s 577 seats. No party has secured an absolute majority.

This is BREAKING 🇫🇷 The left-wing New Popular Front is set to come in FIRST, and Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally in THIRD in absolute shock result for the French legislative elections. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/v7vvj6FeeZ — David Adler (@davidrkadler) July 7, 2024

The snap elections were called by French President Emmanuel Macron after his party suffered a significant loss to Le Pen's in elections for the European Parliament. The first round of voting last Sunday only decided the fates of 76 out of 577 seats in the National Assembly, leaving the rest for run-offs.

The French parliamentary elections were viciously and unceremoniously RIGGED and STOLEN from Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party.



Every poll had them winning in a landslide. France is now officially a Banana Republic. pic.twitter.com/dQWmkjSwnd — Cillian (@CilComLFC) July 7, 2024

Jordan Bardella, president of the National Rally, said that while the party had made "the biggest breakthrough in its history,” electoral maneuvering had resulted in the party falling short of expectations. Centre and left-wing parties had pulled over 200 candidates after the first round of voting in an effort to consolidate votes and undermine the National Rally's chances of achieving an absolute majority.

This is insane.



Macron's party colluded with the far-left socialists in order to block a Le Pen win.



200 candidates dropped out last week, coalescing against the "far-right".



Well the coup just paid off.



The socialists just won FIRST PLACE.



It looks like France will not… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 7, 2024

Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie, reporting from Paris, was on the scene at the Place de la République, where far-left extremists, anti-Israel demonstrators and Antifa activists were rallying in support of the election results.

*"Anti Anti Antifa Paris"



Far-left extremists have scaled the statue at Place de la République. Palestinian and Antifa activists have joined forces and are demanding a REVOLUTION.https://t.co/ikWHGQgXxu pic.twitter.com/6KWEDmUnMf — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 7, 2024

INSANITY in PARIS!



Lots of young people, saying everyone hate facist, lots of radical left and Antifa. Mostly young people. Massive riots expected.



This comes after the far left New Popular Front is expected to win over Marine Le Pen in today's election.



Stay tuned and support… pic.twitter.com/IIVsKDTc6T — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 7, 2024

INSANE CROWD



in support of the leftist party, Le Nouveau Front Populaire, which won the election!https://t.co/ikWHGQgpHW pic.twitter.com/JagdQmLMSK — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 7, 2024

People from "The Young Ecologists" have arrived and are being applauded by the crowd.



Someone lit a torch, and several firecrackers exploded. The night will be long.https://t.co/ikWHGQgpHW pic.twitter.com/eyG4rKC4O6 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 7, 2024

This story is developing. You can see more of Alexa's reporting from France and follow for updates at FranceOnFire.com.