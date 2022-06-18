BREAKING: Joe Biden falls to the ground during a bike ride
The 79-year-old President of the United States, Joe Biden, fell off his bike while riding in Delaware
During a bicycle ride near his Delaware beach home, Joe Biden, who as trying to settle down and get off of it, feel down.
My friend just filmed Joe Biden @POTUS falling off his bike no joke. Just happened at Rehoboth Beach 😂 #JoeBiden #BidenIsAFailure #RehobothBeach #Trump #EpicFail #Biden pic.twitter.com/cVMycEwuI0— jonboy (@jonboy79788314) June 18, 2022
Biden was able to get his left foot out of the pedal, but while transferring his weight to his right foot, in order for it to touch the ground, it remained stuck in the pedal, causing his downfall.
Slowly, Joe Biden saw the people in front of him turn as he hit he ground with his blue Nike shoes.
Shortly after, his security team rushed towards him and helped the 79-year-old man get back on his feet.
New video emerges of Pres. Joe Biden's bike crash in Delaware this morning. pic.twitter.com/4KMiQdr6XQ— Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) June 18, 2022
- By Rebel News
Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election
The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page.Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.