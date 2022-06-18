BREAKING: Joe Biden falls to the ground during a bike ride

Reuters

During a bicycle ride near his Delaware beach home, Joe Biden, who as trying to settle down and get off of it, feel down.

Biden was able to get his left foot out of the pedal, but while transferring his weight to his right foot, in order for it to touch the ground, it remained stuck in the pedal, causing his downfall.

Slowly, Joe Biden saw the people in front of him turn as he hit he ground with his blue Nike shoes.

Shortly after, his security team rushed towards him and helped the 79-year-old man get back on his feet.