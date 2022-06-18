BREAKING: Joe Biden falls to the ground during a bike ride

The 79-year-old President of the United States, Joe Biden, fell off his bike while riding in Delaware

  • By William Diaz-Berthiaume
  • June 18, 2022
  • News
BREAKING: Joe Biden falls to the ground during a bike ride
Reuters
Remove Ads

During a bicycle ride near his Delaware beach home, Joe Biden, who as trying to settle down and get off of it, feel down.

Biden was able to get his left foot out of the pedal, but while transferring his weight to his right foot, in order for it to touch the ground, it remained stuck in the pedal, causing his downfall. 

Slowly, Joe Biden saw the people in front of him turn as he hit he ground with his blue Nike shoes. 

Shortly after, his security team rushed towards him and helped the 79-year-old man get back on his feet. 

Joe Biden United States Delaware news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
leadership election campaign redirect
  • By Rebel News

Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election

The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page.

Learn More

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.