BREAKING: Tactical police and dog squad move in on 'Freedom Camp'

Police have moved in on the 'Freedom Camp' outside Parliament House in Canberra this morning.

A large police presence has made its way to the site and is now engaged in a standoff with protesters and have begun to take down tents and other temporary structure as well as towing away cars from the site.

Yesterday police issued move-on notice to campers, advising them that they were to move their vehicles off the Patrick White Lawns.

#BREAKING: Federal officers have returned in large numbers, including tactical teams and the dog squad, to clear the ‘freedom campsite’ in the capital.



Protesters have already set up new sites around parliament as convoys continue to arrive for the weekend.



More to follow.

On Wednesday police media put out a release advising protesters of their intent to issue move-on notices, claiming that cars were parked illegally and people were camping illegally and that they may be subject to fines and other penalties.

Protesters have now established a number of other camp sites in Canberra as waves of the 'Convoy to Canberra' continue to flood into the nation's capital.

This morning, officers in full tactical gear and the dog squad arrived on site and are now engaged in a stand-off with the remaining campers.

Yesterday scenes turned violent when a scuffle broke out after a 65yo woman was tackled and arrested by police.

Police pepper-sprayed the crowd as the crowd sprang to her defence.

A man in his 80s identified as a war veteran was injured in the incident.

As he was carried away many from the camp embraced him for standing up to the police.