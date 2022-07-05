BREAKING: Tamara Lich to remain in custody until July 8 — Sheila Gunn Reid explains
The legal saga of Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich continues.
Tamara Lich, who has been facing up against the wrath of law enforcement for her role in organizing the Freedom Convoy, will remain behind bars until at least July 8. The judge presiding over her case is reserving his decision until this Friday at 1:30 pm ET.
Tamara was arrested in Medicine Hat, Alberta on June 27, marking the second time since the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa that she has been taken into custody.
This time around, law enforcement — and more specifically the Ottawa Police force — has set its sights on Tamara for allegedly breaching her bail conditions by posing for a picture at an event with another key figure from the Freedom Convoy named Tom Marazzo.
As reported by the Epoch Times, "Lich’s defence has questioned the course of action taken by the prosecution and police, including issuing a Canada-wide warrant for her arrest, dispatching long-time veteran homicide detectives for her case, and holding her in custody."
Visit www.freetamara.ca to sign our petition in support of Tamara and to keep up-to-date with breaking news regarding her case.
