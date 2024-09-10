BREAKING: Trans activist Jonathan Yaniv shouts racial slurs at Rebel reporter, threatens child

E-transfer (Canada):

Trans activist Jonathan "Jessica" Yaniv, who has a history of being violent towards reporters and uttering threats, brazenly harassed Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey outside the courthouse in Surrey, BC earlier today.

After exiting the courthouse, Yaniv took aim at the Rebel News reporter, shouting "N****r! N****r! F**ck you!"

During the wild outburst, Yaniv also targeted Humphrey's child by stating "I have a picture of your kid on here by the way. Want to see? Do you like that?"

BREAKING: Rabid trans activist Jessica Simpson, formerly Jonathan Yaniv, has increased threats against me and my family.



Full story to come on why I’m at the Surrey Provincial Courthouse and the latest threats Simpson has made to try to scare me into not exposing him and the… pic.twitter.com/jSmQ9A6uIF — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 10, 2024

Simpson has previously made headlines for attempting to get female estheticians to wax "her" male genitalia, creating significant disruptions for multiple businesses.

On August 7, Rebel News successfully lifted the publication bans that were preventing us from further exposing the infamous trans activist. In retaliation, Simpson has been using threats against Humphrey and her family in an attempt to intimidate her into stopping her reporting.

Documents unsealed due to our successful publication ban litigation exposed concerning allegations that Simpson fabricated criminal harassment claims to have an autistic journalist named Donald Smith, unjustly incarcerated.