Disabled man becomes suicidal after trans activist allegedly had him unjustly imprisoned

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On August 7, Rebel News successfully lifted the publication gag orders that had been preventing me from reporting on Jessica Simpson (also known as Jonathan Yaniv) and his latest attempts to have disabled journalist Donald Smith thrown back in jail.

Since then, I have been examining Simpson’s claims of being a victim of transphobia and criminal harassment by Smith—claims that ultimately led to Smith’s incarceration for 39 days, beginning in late December 2019.

According to Smith, he had no involvement with an email account allegedly created in his name to “harass Simpson.” He believes the account was likely created by Simpson himself to have him punished.

Smith also alleges that authorities failed to take real threats made against him by Simpson seriously, including one instance where leaked audio allegedly captured Simpson threatening to go after him with a gun.

The charges against Smith were eventually dropped, thanks to the help of his legal advocate, Kari Simpson, but Smith’s legal battles with Simpson/Yaniv were far from over.

In today’s report, I cover how the newly unsealed documents reveal a disturbing pattern of Simpson manipulating the courts in an attempt to strip Smith of his rights once again and have him thrown back in jail.

I also discuss how Supreme Court Justice Chan saw through these efforts, dismissing Simpson’s latest legal attack against Smith and granting Rebel News’ request to lift the publication bans so we could bring you this story.

In the past, the courts have allowed Simpson to bypass accountability for his actions. Despite being a thrice-convicted criminal, Simpson, has not been sentenced to jail for offences that include assaulting Rebel News journalists, brandishing an illegal weapon, being sexually inappropriate with minors, extorting work-from-home aestheticians through human rights lawsuits when they refused to shave “her” male genitals, and more recently, threatening to harm my child.

I also provide examples of how Simpson continues to target Mr. Smith, including attempts to have him banned from a soup kitchen while he struggles with depression and homelessness.

However, Simpson’s trans victimhood defence may finally be losing its power. With the legal precedent set by Justice Chan, the ongoing RCMP investigation into Simpson's threats against my family, and this report, which exposes how Simpson is currently harassing Smith into depression, the walls of justice may finally be closing in.