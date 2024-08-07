BREAKING: Rebel News successfully lifts publication bans on Jonathan Yaniv court hearings

E-transfer (Canada):

We did it — we just won a secret legal battle that we’ve had to keep under wraps for weeks, and now we’re finally able to share the good news with you!

Rebel News has successfully lifted the publication bans that were preventing us from further exposing the infamous trans activist Jessica Serenity Simpson, formerly known as Jonathan Yaniv.

Now, we can finally inform you about the latest court hearings involving Simpson, a violent criminal and serial litigant who has assaulted and threatened our reporters, including me.

Rabid 'trans activist' Jessica Simpson threatens to harm female Rebel News reporter



While covering the hearing of the three criminal offences allegedly committed by Jessica Serenity Simpson (formerly Jonathan Yaniv), Simpson charged at Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey with a… pic.twitter.com/iDFBEiR4yF — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 21, 2023

But that’s not all — Simpson has also sent sexually explicit messages to minors and destroyed the businesses of immigrant female estheticians who refused to wax “her” male genitalia.

Despite all of this and so much more, the justice system continues to give this individual mere slaps on the wrist after Simpson claimed to be a victim of transphobia.

Recently, Simpson almost got away with keeping the public in the dark about “her” latest attempt to take down an autistic journalist with bogus criminal harassment claims.

WATCH: Security camera footage of the incident leading to a recent mischief conviction for Jessica Simpson (formerly Jonathan Yaniv) has surfaced online.



Simpson (Yaniv) faced charges of mischief, lying to police and assault in the trial.https://t.co/DY40NZ1KDR pic.twitter.com/rlvbRmir3Q — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 21, 2023

After claiming to be at risk of danger should the story get out, Simpson was granted a publication ban, sealing order and anonymity.

But not anymore.

We hired an amazing legal team at Hiran Rowan LLP to get these unjust gag orders lifted in the name of public interest, and we won. In an upcoming report, you'll see the full story that Simpson wanted buried.