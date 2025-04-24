Brewery distances itself from viral 'Brantford Boomer'

The viral image of a man raising two middle fingers at the camera outside of a Mark Carney rally has perhaps become the most iconic picture of the 2025 election.

Dubbed the “Brantford Boomer,” the man's actions were recorded by independent journalist Caryma Sa'd and her cameraman and have become a rallying point for Conservatives.

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to news that an independently owned brewery was distancing itself from the viral sensation.

for younger Canadians, the image is a reminder of how difficult and unaffordable life is, explained Sheila. “That's the real selfishness, you're standing in the way of the opportunities of the young people,” she said, skewering “the smugness of this guy.”

With the image widely circulating online, Railway City Brewery published a statement saying it was no longer affiliated with the man, the company's way of saying “please just buy a pint and leave us alone” given his departure from the brand years earlier, said Lise.

Sheila commended the brewery for its response, committing to be apolitical unlike other brands that have become embroiled in politics.

“They could have really leaned into it,” added Lise, but instead wanted “nothing to do with this.”