Brian Glenn recounts the moment that Trump was shot

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News' Yanky Pollak spoke with Brian Glenn from Real America's Voice at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin about the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump. Brian said that from where he was standing at the time, he didn't see anything suspicious until shots were fired.



He told Yanky that after the crowd saw the iconic moment of President Trump getting up and raising his fist after being shot in the ear, narrowly missing a tragic death, some supporters called out the media for the rhetoric that they have been pushing for so many years, claiming it led to the violent act.





WATCH: This was the crowd’s response immediately after former President Trump was whisked away by secret service following the attempt on his life. Many turn towards the media and begin shaking their firsts and giving the finger. pic.twitter.com/sPeJxcMEsy — Rachel Parker (@Emmanuel_Rach) July 14, 2024



Brian also said that despite the extreme consequences of labelling Trump a 'threat to democracy,' he doesn't think the media will tone down their rhetoric against Trump.