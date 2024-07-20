Brian Glenn recounts the moment that Trump was shot

Real America's Voice's Brian Glenn told Rebel News that he didn't see anything suspicious until shots were fired.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 20, 2024
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

Rebel News' Yanky Pollak spoke with Brian Glenn from Real America's Voice at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin about the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump. Brian said that from where he was standing at the time, he didn't see anything suspicious until shots were fired.

He told Yanky that after the crowd saw the iconic moment of President Trump getting up and raising his fist after being shot in the ear, narrowly missing a tragic death, some supporters called out the media for the rhetoric that they have been pushing for so many years, claiming it led to the violent act.


Brian also said that despite the extreme consequences of labelling Trump a 'threat to democracy,' he doesn't think the media will tone down their rhetoric against Trump.

News Analysis United States Donald Trump
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.