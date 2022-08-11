Britain's Tavistock gender clinic to face legal action from 1,000 families

Sky News

The Tavistock Gender Clinic in the United Kingdom, which has been ordered to close by early next year, is facing legal action from around 1,000 families whose children were railroaded into undergoing gender reassignment procedures.

The procedures, which typically involve the use of permanently body-altering puberty blockers, as well as hormone replacement therapy, were prescribed to children who went to the Tavistock clinic for consultation over potentially having gender dysphoria.

As detailed by Rebel News, a lengthy government review found that children referred to the gender clinic were given rushed diagnoses and prescribed gender transitions with no regard to other preexisting mental health issues.

The review, led by pediatrician Dr. Hilary Cass, found that the NHS mistreated young people who were questioning their gender identity and issued a series of recommendations for a radical overhaul of the service.

The doctor found that Tavistock’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) clinic at the Tavistock & Portman NHS Foundation Trust was “not a safe or viable long-term option” and that mental health issues presenting in children who were “overshadowed” when the issue of gender was raised by kids who were referred to the facility.

Lawyers who spoke to the Times said that they expect around 1,000 families to join a medical negligence lawsuit alleging that vulnerable children were misdiagnosed and railroaded into a life-altering pathway.

The parents accuse the gender identity development service at Tavistock of numerous failures in its duty of care, which includes allegations of recklessly prescribing puberty blockers, which are known to have harmful side effects.

The staff of Tavistock is also alleged to have adopted an “unquestioning, affirmative approach,” to children who identify as transgender.

The massive lawsuit is being led by law firm Pogust Goodhead, which is pursuing a class action against Tavistock, which has treated over 19,000 children diagnosed with gender dysphoria since 1989.

In addition to parents, former patients who have detransitioned will also be joining the class action, and are expected to lodge their reports at the high court within the next six months.

“Children and young adolescents were rushed into treatment without the appropriate therapy and involvement of the right clinicians, meaning that they were misdiagnosed and started on a treatment pathway that was not right for them,” said Tom Goodhead, who leads the firm.

“These children have suffered life-changing and, in some cases, irreversible effects of the treatment they received . . . We anticipate that at least 1,000 clients will join this action.”