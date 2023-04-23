BC MLA says he didn’t participate in NDP vote to condemn Freedom Convoy because it was 'a political trap'

E-transfer (Canada):

Ellis Ross, the BC United MLA for Skeena, British Columbia, took to social media on Thursday to provide an explanation as to why he chose not to participate in a NDP motion vote this past Monday.

Why the convoy motion was for politics only. I want no part in further dividing our society. Its time for us to come back together.

Here’s my opinion https://t.co/evEoWwbPFD — Ellis Ross (@ellisbross) April 20, 2023

As previously reported, all MLAs who participated in the vote, except for the leader of the Conservative Party of BC, John Rustad, voted yes to “denouncing the freedom convoy protests and affirming B.C’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Despite the country’s massive freedom convoy being peaceful and the abundance of examples of how COVID-19 measures caused societal harms, B.C. Premier and NDP Leader David Eby was amongst many of the MLAs in his caucus to affirm the divisive motion. More surprising to some, however, is the amount of BC United members (a party said to be a coalition that includes conservatives) that either supported the motion or chose not to vote at all.

In BC, ALL but one MLA just voted to condemn the freedom convoy as extremist and reaffirm total support for draconian lockdowns.



Only vote voted against. Leader of the Conservative Party of BC, John Rustad.



Remember this when it comes time to vote. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/Xc0KgpyRvO — Angelo Isidorou (@angeloisidorou) April 18, 2023

“The reason why I didn’t do it, participate in this vote, is because it was a political stunt,” Ross said on Facebook. Ross, who is commonly viewed as a conservative voice and characterizes himself as right of center, went on to further describe the NDP motion as a “political trap” and claims that many of the other 21 MLAs who also didn’t participate in the vote did so for the same reason.

Given that a motion vote doesn’t relate to government policy or legislation, Ross believes MLAs would be trapped whether they showed up or not, because the motion included both the proclamation to condemn the convoys and the affirmation “that vaccinations were an essential response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ross further stated he believes it will take many years to discover what went right and what did not regarding COVID-19 measures, and to use the NDP motion vote “for political purposes to further divide our society is reckless. “

Unlike much of the world, British Columbia continues to hold onto vaccine mandates that discriminate against many, including medical professionals who could help relieve the burdens of the province’s critically under-staffed healthcare system.

In a statement to Rebel News, after being asked his opinion on the lingering mandates, Ross replied: “Until we see a definitive answer to what went right or wrong, we should at least acknowledge the incredible stress that covid put on our society at all levels and try to reconcile what we all went through as a whole. I did and still believe that we did not fully acknowledge that we as humans are social beings and breaking down that social fabric left bad feelings and, in some cases, mental health issues. We have to resolve this.”

One of the very first steps MLA Ellis Ross says needs to be taken to get B.C.’s economy back on track is to “get rid of the politics, get rid of the ideology of the parties” and “focus on what works”.



https://t.co/HAV8tBwNmt — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 16, 2022

As far as condemning the freedom convoy goes, Ross tells Rebel News that he’s found contradiction to NDP labels like “idiots” and “self-indulgent” when he considers the British Columbians he’s met protesting against masks, COVID vaccines and trucker convoys outside of B.C.’s legislature. Instead, he’s found them to have been “very friendly, polite, respectful and willing to have a mature conversation.”

“The NDP politics of dividing British Columbians into opposing factions is an experience I went through before in my previous chief and council days, and it’s a horrible way to get elected with no thought or accountability given to the aftermath that communities are left with,” said Ross. “I don't expect consensus in any situation but I also don't expect divided communities for the sake of politics.”

