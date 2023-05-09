British Columbia woman commits suicide after COVID vaccine mandate becomes unbearable

The National Citizen's Inquiry (NCI) wrapped up three days worth of hearings in British Columbia this past Thursday, May 4 as the citizen-led, citizen-funded commission continues its cross country probe into government-sanctioned COVID-19 public health measures and their impact on Canadians.

The hearing was jam packed with testimony from many, including 12 expert witnesses.

But there was one citizen testimony in particular that hardly left a dry eye in the room.

James Jones, from Victoria, took to the stand and told the heartbreaking story of how his late wife Sandra Jones took her own life just 11 days after being laid off from her employment without pay by BC Transit on November 31, 2021.

“When it came to mandating the COVID shot, Sandra had some serious concerns in terms of how it might affect pregnancy both present and in the immediate future as she was 38 years old and our time frame to have a child was somewhat limited biologically,” her husband told Rebel News.

The Jones’ both felt a sense of betrayal by Sandra’s union who they believed failed to adequately represent Sandra when she was being penalized for upholding her right to bodily autonomy.

Sandra had been a faithful Unifor333BC member and BC Transit employee for over 12 years. She was their in-house anti-bullying and anti-harassment teacher.

Yet in a sadly ironic plot twist, the 40-page note attached to Sandra's suicide letter details accounts of workplace bullying and harassment that ensued throughout the six months prior to her employer-imposed unpaid leave.

“She was a beautiful person and she deserved better than this,” said James. He added that “in many ways it was not just my wife who died on December 11, 2021, but a large part of me died that day as well.”

In fact, the legacy media has largely ignored the NCI’s important proceedings, despite there being weeks worth of hearings on their cross-country tour.

