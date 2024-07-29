British Islamist considered buying Canadian island to start radical Muslim homeland

Instagram / alhabib_en

A British radical Muslim cleric considered buying an island on the border of the United States and Canada to turn into an Islamic state.

Skeikh Yasser al-Habib, who the Daily Mail reports “already runs military-style training camps,” said in a message to his followers that he was instead looking at buying an island off the coast of Scotland.

He intends to build a school, hospital, and mosque on the island, to instate Sharia law for residents.

For weeks, police refused to arrest pro-Hamas protesters chanting for jihad, but today they arrested Tommy Robinson simply for attending a rally against antisemitism.



pic.twitter.com/1oaQqGBeTN — Azat (@AzatAlsalim) November 26, 2023

Al-Habib, who claimed asylum in Britain 20 years ago after fleeing Kuwait, told his followers that he was unable to buy the Canadian island due to the $8 million price tag, and there was already interest by a charity to buy it.

The prospective island’s location was not revealed, though he said that Canada was selected as a candidate for him to purchase land because it is “generally welcoming” for immigration.

Al-Habib has instead set his sights on the uninhabited Scottish island of Torsa.

Torsa, a small island measuring just over a mile long, is only accessible by private boat from Luing, which is again only accessible via a ferry from the island of Seil, which itself is connected to the mainland via a bridge. The island has not been inhabited in over 50 years.

Two representatives of al-Habib’s group have already visited the island.

Sarah Zaaimi, a deputy director for communications at the American think tank Atlantic Council, who has studied al-Habib, stated, "They will have their own army, their own justice system, they will manage their own schools and hospitals, and people from around the world will be able to migrate to this homeland."

“It does challenge the notion of sovereignty. It's puzzling to me how the UK authorities are allowing such a discourse. You are fundraising for the creation of a sovereign country on the margins of another country.”

Al-Habib has already raised more than $3 million of their $3.5 million goal to purchase the land.

Tommy Robinson exposes alarming rise in extremism



Explaining his call to action on Remembrance Day, Robinson expressed concern about the authorities' failure to enforce laws against extremist activities.



In this interview, journalist @TRobinsonNewEra shares his perspective on… pic.twitter.com/MasnisP1Sn — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 18, 2023

“If you want to live free under the banner of the imam [Shia leader], in a special homeland where you feel everything in it reminds you of the awaited Mahdi, everything is the Shia homeland…support this project,” al-Habib stated in a video.

Since arriving in the UK in 2004, al-Habib has frequently drawn the attention of authorities, including several unsuccessful attempts by the government to shut down his TV channel.