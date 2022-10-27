British NHS: gender-confused children are simply going through a 'transient phase'

Sky News

Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) warns that so-called “transgender” children may simply be going through a “transient phase,” suggesting that the trend of minor gender transitions may be nothing more than a fad.

In a series of draft guidelines for public consultation until December, the NHS also put out proposals for interim service to replace the Tavistock Gender Identity Service, which is set to close next spring, following an independent review that found it was not a “safe or viable long term option” for children.

The infamous clinic was ordered to be shut down following a scathing review that it failed vulnerable minors and rushed them into having gender reassignment surgery.

Newly proposed guidance by the NHS says doctors must be aware that gender confusion “may be a transient phase, particularly for pre-pubertal children, and that there will be a range of pathways to support these children and young people and a range of outcomes.”

“A significant proportion of children and young people who are concerned about or distressed by issues of gender incongruence, experience co-existing mental health, neuro-developmental and/or family or social complexities in their lives,” the guidance adds.

As reported by the Christian Institute, Stella O’Malley who leads the parent group Genspect, said that “Professionals working with children need to reflect on that and make sure they aren’t inadvertently causing harm by providing short term relief that leads to long term distress.”

O’Malley said it was “shocking and concerning” that children under the age of four had been referred for gender transitions.

“Children up until the age of roughly seven or eight engage in magical thinking, for example they can believe that thinking about something can make it real,” she said.

“Just consider all of the young children, all of the young people whose lives have been irreversibly ruined by the NHS, like other health authorities across the western world, not taking this simple, sensible, adult and pragmatic approach years ago,” said Douglas Murray, writer and author of “The Madness of Crowds.”

As detailed by Summit News, the NHS’s new approach to gender identity confusion is in a pair of new documents, in which the health agency proposes changes to its delivery of “specialist gender dysphoria services for children and young people.”

Among the proposed changes to the way clinics approach the diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a medical doctor must be present in all cases of so-called “gender incongruence” to make a diagnosis.

At the present, there is no specification for the type of doctor that can take on the role.

Furthermore, the NHS intends to narrow the range of people with authority to make patient referrals.

Currently, referrals for GIDS can be made by staff in health and social services, schools, colleges, and even voluntary organizations. The new proposal demands that referrals only be made by NHS professionals and medical doctors.

The NHS document further warns about “social transition” for pre-pubescent children, stating that “evidence that in most cases gender incongruence does not persist into adolescence.”

The NHS stated:

The clinical approach has to be mindful of the risks of an inappropriate gender transition and the difficulties that the child may experience in returning to the original gender role upon entering puberty if the gender incongruence does not persist. The current evidence base is insufficient to predict the long-term outcomes of complete gender-role transition during early childhood…it is important to acknowledge that it should not be viewed as a neutral act...it may have significant effects on the child or young person in terms of their psychological functioning.





